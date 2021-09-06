Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Ryan considers new rules to improve air quality in urban areas

Minister to tighten up regulations on peat and solid fuel burning in Ireland’s towns and cities

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th September, 2021
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, said that by taking simple steps ‘people can help to safeguard the health of those who are at particular risk of problems caused by air pollution’

Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, is considering new rules on the burning of turf in towns and cities to reduce the harm to air quality.

Ireland has been experiencing substantial peaks in winter air pollution in recent years, due to solid-fuel burning in homes. The issue is linked to 1,400 deaths in Ireland every year, and has been linked to increased acute heart and respiratory emergency events.

Ryan is going to tighten up the...

