Ryan concerned about EU plan to include gas as a ‘green’ investment
Officials set to raise issue in Brussels after they have scrutinised European Commission’s new ‘sustainable finance taxonomy’
Eamon Ryan “shares the concerns of European colleagues” who have criticised proposals to include gas and nuclear technologies as “sustainable” under a new, EU-wide investment rulebook.
The European Commission has been developing a “sustainable finance taxonomy” in recent months, which aims to provide a definitive list of economic activities and the environmental standards they must meet to be deemed “green” investments.
Controversy arose three weeks ago when...
