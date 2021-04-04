Richard Bruton: ‘No matter what the product is we need to rethink its production and minimise waste’

Following the last general election, the strained arithmetic of a three-way coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party meant Richard Bruton lost out on a cabinet seat, despite being broadly recognised as having led an energetic reform agenda at the Department of the Environment over the previous four years.

“You do miss it,” the Fine Gael TD said.

“It is very different being a backbencher. I am chairman...