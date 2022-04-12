Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Reusable cups soar in popularity after announcement of levy

Dublin-based 2GoCup says demand from cafés around the country has nearly doubled since the 20c tax on single-use cups was announced

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
12th April, 2022
Reusable cups soar in popularity after announcement of levy
Kevin Murphy, founder of deposit and reuse cup company 2GoCup: ‘It’s like Christmas for us.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Irish reusable cup manufacturers have reported a jump in business following the government’s announcement that it plans to place a levy on disposable cups.

Ossian Smyth, a junior minister at the Department of Environment, said that a 20c levy would be placed on single-use cups later this year as part of the circular economy bill.

Dublin-based 2GoCup has said demand from cafés for supplies have increased by almost 90 per cent since the...

