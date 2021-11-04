Renewable electricity target rises to 80 per cent in new Climate Action Plan
‘Crystal clear’ Ireland will have contribute to trying limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial era, Taoiseach says
An increase in the renewable electricity target to 80 per cent, new strategies around zero carbon gases, and a plan to make the entire public bus fleet fully electric by 2035 are all part of the government’s new Climate Action Plan launched today.
The new plan is the successor to the 2019 plan introduced by Richard Bruton, who was then Minister for the Environment. The new plan looks to double the emissions reduction ambitions of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: We have 11 years to save the planet from catastrophe
Earth will now reach its scary 1.5C rise in temperature in 2032, based on the current surge of carbon emissions
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Fraser Stewart
Stewart is a PhD student in Glasgow with a passion for local renewable energy and community owned projects
Parts of Ireland’s Cap strategy ‘very problematic’, expert says
Dr James Moran of GMIT is to warn that a limit of €10,000 on payments for agri-environmental schemes will not be sufficient
Climate now a key challenge to Ireland’s competitiveness, watchdog warns
Progress on climate goals must be a ‘matter of priority,’ National Competitiveness and Productivity Council will tell Oireachtas committee