Renewable electricity target rises to 80 per cent in new Climate Action Plan

‘Crystal clear’ Ireland will have contribute to trying limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial era, Taoiseach says

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
4th November, 2021
Renewable electricity target rises to 80 per cent in new Climate Action Plan
The plan is expected to cost approximately €125 billion over the next decade, split between public and private investment. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

An increase in the renewable electricity target to 80 per cent, new strategies around zero carbon gases, and a plan to make the entire public bus fleet fully electric by 2035 are all part of the government’s new Climate Action Plan launched today.

The new plan is the successor to the 2019 plan introduced by Richard Bruton, who was then Minister for the Environment. The new plan looks to double the emissions reduction ambitions of...

