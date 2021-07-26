Subscribe Today
Publication of carbon budgets delayed

Last minute amendments to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill have delayed Climate Change Advisory Council’s work

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
26th July, 2021
The Climate Change Advisory Council was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law last Friday. Picture: Getty

The publication of carbon budgets by the Climate Change Advisory Council will be delayed due to last minute amendments added to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill, which was signed into law on Friday.

The Business Post understands that the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law, but last-minute amendments to the bill to include reference to...

