Publication of carbon budgets delayed
Last minute amendments to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill have delayed Climate Change Advisory Council’s work
The publication of carbon budgets by the Climate Change Advisory Council will be delayed due to last minute amendments added to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill, which was signed into law on Friday.
The Business Post understands that the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law, but last-minute amendments to the bill to include reference to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government pushes back on Europe-wide carbon tax plan
Eamon Ryan says the EU is trying to put in place what Ireland already has, and that there is ‘significant kickback’ against the proposal by other member states
EU’s planned carbon tax regime could lead to another trade war with the US
The European Commission's Fit for 55 package doesn’t make life easy for US president Joe Biden, and would be regarded by many as a tariff by stealth
Climate targets are now set in law, but can they be achieved?
The government’s Climate Action Bill became law last Friday but, as we step up efforts to reduce our emissions, some areas such as data centres and farming are a cause for concern
Susan O’Keeffe: Failure to hit 2050 climate target will collapse the EU and threaten our way of life
European citizens must now move to demanding change, rather than resisting it. They must put pressure on both national and EU public representatives to move. They must demand changes that are far more than cosmetic. And they must buy into them.