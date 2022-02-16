Proposal for gas-fired plant in north Dublin refused

A proposed €150 million gas-fired power station in Huntstown, Co Dublin has been refused planning permission by Fingal County Council.

Kilshane Energy Ltd applied to build the 293 megawatt (MW) station in December. Earlier this month, it was reported the company had been selected by the national grid operator EirGrid after an auction with operators to lead the construction of nine new gas generators around Ireland by 2024.

These gas-fired power plants are to act as back-up...