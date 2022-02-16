Proposal for gas-fired plant in north Dublin refused
Kilshane Energy Ltd applied to build the 293 megawatt station in December
A proposed €150 million gas-fired power station in Huntstown, Co Dublin has been refused planning permission by Fingal County Council.
Kilshane Energy Ltd applied to build the 293 megawatt (MW) station in December. Earlier this month, it was reported the company had been selected by the national grid operator EirGrid after an auction with operators to lead the construction of nine new gas generators around Ireland by 2024.
These gas-fired power plants are to act as back-up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘Expansion of Galway businesses being held back by poor cycling infrastructure’
Chief executive of company which employs 225 people on the outskirts of the city says a quarter of the workforce would cycle to work if there were safe, segregated routes
‘Carbon credits derived from farming should stay in agrifood sector’
Head of European Commission’s climate unit said credits should not be traded with other sectors
No electric aircraft plans for Irish airlines
Rivals such as easyJet and United Airlines are investing in the technology
John Gibbons: ‘Green’ Ireland’s eco-hypocrisy called out by Europe
The demonising of environmental defenders and the undermining of the law on environmental protection has been denounced by a senior EU Commission official