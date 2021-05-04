Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Saoirse McHugh

In this week's episode, McHugh gives her Five Degrees of Change, including shutting Ireland down as a tax haven, stopping flying, going vegan and establishing a Department of Food.

You can also read her interview here.

Episode 1: Frans Timmerman, EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal

Episode 2: David Connolly, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland

Episode 3: Marie Donnelly, chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council

Episode 4: Richard Bruton, former Minister for the Environment

Episode 5: Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications

Episode 6: Sinead Mercier, lecturer in the Environment, Sustainability and Social Justice at Maynooth University

Episode 7: Michael E Mann, one of the world‘s best known climate scientists.

