Tuesday March 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Pat Cox

Daniel Murray is joined by the former TD and former president of the European Parliament for the latest episode of Five Degrees of Change, the energy and environmental podcast from the Business Post made in association with Electric Ireland

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
3rd March, 2020
Daniel Murray is joined by Pat Cox for the latest episode of Five Degrees of Change.

In Five Degrees of Change some of the most influential voices on Energy and Environment will propose three big policy changes, and also outline two small personal changes they have made to contribute to a greener world. In episode seven, host Daniel Murray is joined by former TD and former president of the European Parliament Pat Cox.

Cox has extensive experience working at the highest political level and, in recent years, has been involved in several impactful climate projects, from a trans-European transport corridor, to overseeing multinational tyre company Michelin‘s sustainability programme.

Five Degrees of Change is sponsored by Electric Ireland.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Soundcloud

Five Degrees of Change is hosted by Daniel Murray. Technical production was provided by Jack O‘Kennedy. Artwork is by Eleanor Jameson. Five Degrees of Change is sponsored by Electric Ireland.

Share this post

Related Stories

Pat Cox feels change in the air

With the launch of the second season of the Business Post’s environmental podcast Five Degrees of Change, Daniel Murray asks the veteran politician what he feels needs to be done to alter the course of climate change

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

State attempts to avoid EU objections to peatland funding

Officials ask Europe whether money for bog restoration would count as state aid if the scheme was classified as a biodiversity measure

Daniel Murray | 6 days ago

Climate change could bring hurricanes to Ireland, warns expert

UN meteorological chief says that global warming has contributed to political instability in Middle East, and that this impact will grow

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago