Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Pat Cox

In Five Degrees of Change some of the most influential voices on Energy and Environment will propose three big policy changes, and also outline two small personal changes they have made to contribute to a greener world. In episode seven, host Daniel Murray is joined by former TD and former president of the European Parliament Pat Cox.

Cox has extensive experience working at the highest political level and, in recent years, has been involved in several impactful climate projects, from a trans-European transport corridor, to overseeing multinational tyre company Michelin‘s sustainability programme.

Five Degrees of Change is sponsored by Electric Ireland.

