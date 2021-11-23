Hannah Daly is a lecturer in Sustainable Energy at University College Cork (UCC) and is one of Ireland’s leading energy analysts. She has become a regular feature of radio and newspaper media as Ireland has begun to wrestle with the scale of the energy transition that lies ahead. For her Five Degrees of Change, Hannah chose to install safe walking and cycling infrastructure near schools, to divise a national land use and food production strategy, to set a national curriculum at secondary and third level for climate change, and to change her diet and fossil fuel habits.
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Hannah Daly
The UCC lecturer discusses her policy and personal changes for a greener world
Hannah Daly, a researcher with the MaREI centre, tells the Five Degrees of Change podcast that climate change should be a secondary school subject, Ireland desperately needs a land use strategy, and children should be able to walk to school without fear of cars