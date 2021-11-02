Subscribe Today
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Fraser Stewart

Stewart is a PhD student in Glasgow with a passion for local renewable energy and community owned projects

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
2nd November, 2021
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Fraser Stewart

Fraser Stewart is a PhD student researching local renewable energy systems at the University of Strathclyde. As well as giving a preview of COP26, Fraser discussed his Five Degrees of Change, including scaling up local and community owned renewable energy, using more public transport, and getting more working class voices into the energy and climate policy space.

