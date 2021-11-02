Fraser Stewart is a PhD student researching local renewable energy systems at the University of Strathclyde. As well as giving a preview of COP26, Fraser discussed his Five Degrees of Change, including scaling up local and community owned renewable energy, using more public transport, and getting more working class voices into the energy and climate policy space.
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Fraser Stewart
Stewart is a PhD student in Glasgow with a passion for local renewable energy and community owned projects
Related Stories
Parts of Ireland’s Cap strategy ‘very problematic’, expert says
Dr James Moran of GMIT is to warn that a limit of €10,000 on payments for agri-environmental schemes will not be sufficient
Climate now a key challenge to Ireland’s competitiveness, watchdog warns
Progress on climate goals must be a ‘matter of priority,’ National Competitiveness and Productivity Council will tell Oireachtas committee
Climate Action Plan aims to reduce fossil fuel car travel distances by 25%
Strategy will also include a nationwide programme to map carbon storage in trees on farms and a rise in 2030’s renewable electricity target
The message to Cop26: Climate action has to be now or never
We may have put our climate ambitions into law in Ireland, but as world leaders gather in Glasgow for this week’s crisis conference, environmental scientists argue that radical action is needed to meet the challenge, rather than more words and promises