Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Eirgrid CEO Mark Foley

In Five Degrees of Change some of the most influential voices on Energy and Environment will propose three big policy changes, and also outline two small personal changes they have made to contribute to a greener world. In episode eleven, host Daniel Murray is joined by Mark Foley, chief executive of Eirgrid.

Eirgrid operates the national electricity grid, which you use every time you turn on your lights at home, or power up your computer at work, or plug in your phone in a coffee shop. It delivers the electric lifeblood of our economy, and plans the electricity network out into the future so that power generation continues to meet projected electricity demand. It sources and connects new power generators to the grid, and it manages the distribution of that energy carefully to prevent surges or blackouts.

Having worked at the top of three different semi-states, Mark Foley, has a unique view of the world, balancing commercial realities with the social and political ambitions of the state. His changes were very insightful, relating mostly to the electricity grid, where Mark is making real world decisions about the future of our energy networks.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Soundcloud

Five Degrees of Change is hosted by Daniel Murray. Technical production was provided by Jack O‘Kennedy. Artwork is by Eleanor Jameson