Ed Brophy worked as an advisor to three different Irish governments over the past decade, with a front row seat to inner workings of our political system. He has a unique insight into the State’s approach to managing crises, as he was present for the fallout from the financial crash, the consequences of Brexit and, most recently, the pandemic.
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Ed Brophy
The changes the former government advisor and founder of Tyrconnell Strategy would make include making climate change a key tenet of macroeconomic policy as well as part of the school curriculum. He is also in favour of less cars in cities
