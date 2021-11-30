Subscribe Today
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Ed Brophy

The changes the former government advisor and founder of Tyrconnell Strategy would make include making climate change a key tenet of macroeconomic policy as well as part of the school curriculum. He is also in favour of less cars in cities

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
30th November, 2021
Ed Brophy worked as an advisor to three different Irish governments over the past decade, with a front row seat to inner workings of our political system. He has a unique insight into the State’s approach to managing crises, as he was present for the fallout from the financial crash, the consequences of Brexit and, most recently, the pandemic.

