Podcast: Five Degrees of Change - Donna Gartland

In Five Degrees of Change some of the most influential voices on Energy and Environment will propose three big policy changes, and also outline two small personal changes they have made to contribute to a greener world. In episode ten, host Daniel Murray is joined by Donna Gartland, CEO of Codema, Dublin‘s energy agency.

Donna is a qualified electrician who decided early on that she wanted to study energy engineering. After completing her Bachelors of Engineering in Energy in Tallaght Institute of Technology, Donna went on to do a masters in Denmark in sustainable energy planning. In 2013 Donna joined Codema where she worked as a senior energy planner, monitoring and reporting on the progress of the sustainable energy action plan for Dublin city whilst also working on Dublin‘s first district heating systems which could prove complete game changers for how we warm our homes in Ireland.

Earlier this year Donna was appointed CEO of Codema, solidifying her position as a trailblazing leader in Ireland‘s sustainable energy sector. She and Daniel discussed heating systems, the role for gas in our energy future mix and even fossil fuel advertising.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Stitcher

Listen on Soundcloud

Five Degrees of Change is hosted by Daniel Murray. Technical production was provided by Jack O‘Kennedy. Artwork is by Eleanor Jameson