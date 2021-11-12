This bonus episode of Five Degrees of Change comes from Glasgow on November 11, just as the COP26 negotiations reach their critical point. We speak with three Irish experts attending the conference about what changes they would like to see come out of COP26. Guests include: Diarmaid Torney, associate professor at the School of Law in DCU, Conor O’Neill, policy and advocacy advisor with Christian Aid Ireland, and Alice Mary Higgins, an independent senator.
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change – COP26 Bonus Episode
As the negotiations move into their final hours, we ask three Irish experts what change they want to see from COP26
