Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Conall Bolger

The chief executive of the Irish Solar Energy Association discusses his policy and personal changes for a greener world

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
14th December, 2021
Conall Bolger, chief executive of the Irish Solar Energy Association, gives his Five Degrees of Change, including scaling up solar energy, aiming for 100 per cent renewable electricity on the grid, and empowering citizens to reap the benefits of DIY energy production.

