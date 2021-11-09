Subscribe Today
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change – Catherine Sheridan

Sheridan is chief operations officer with hydrogen company EI-H2, which wants to build Ireland’s first green hydrogen facility in Cork

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
9th November, 2021
Catherine Sheridan spent many years working in Ervia, where she experienced the politics and the practicalities of building out and recasting critical Irish infrastructure such as gas and water networks.

She is now chief operations officer with EI-H2, which is planning to build Ireland's first green hydrogen facility in Cork. For her Five Degrees of Change, Sheridan chose a national hydrogen strategy, decarbonising the gas grid, and taking a whole of energy system approach to...

