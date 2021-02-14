Planning rules are scrapped for rooftop solar panels
Move will be in tandem with a scheme to allow users to sell renewable energy back to the national grid
Planning restrictions for installing solar panels on the rooftops of homes and businesses are to be scrapped.
Under the current rules, planning permission is required to cover more than 12 square metres of a household roof, or more than 50 square metres of a business premises, with solar photovoltaic panels.
The government is working on new regulations which will dispense with this requirement for homes, businesses and schools, allowing for the installation of more solar panels. This...
