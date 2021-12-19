Peat may be harvested from smaller bogs in bid to ‘save thousands of jobs’
Government looking at plan to extract peat from bogs of less than 30 hectares to supply domestic horticulture industry
The government is working on a new plan for peat harvesting in smaller bogs amid concern about the future of thousands of jobs in the horticulture industry.
Tensions had been raised in the coalition since Regina Doherty, the Fine Gael senator, and Robbie Gallagher, a Fianna Fáil senator, brought forward their own private bill to allow for the resumption of peat harvesting on larger bogs to supply the Irish horticulture industry.
This upset...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: Ireland needs to start thinking big on the potential of wind energy
A cultural shift away from incrementalism to bold and ambitious strategies is essential as projects, especially those off-shore, are being held hostage by an archaic planning system which is not fit for purpose
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Conall Bolger
The chief executive of the Irish Solar Energy Association discusses his policy and personal changes for a greener world
Russia dooms Ireland’s bid to have climate change integrated into the work of the United Nations Security Council
Some 113 of the 193 countries with UN membership supported the resolution, while 12 of the 15 members of the council supported it, with India voting no, and China abstaining
Council moves to replace rafting plan with water sports centre along the Liffey
The local authority also needs to come up with a new plan for the nearby George’s Dock where the rafting course was due to be located