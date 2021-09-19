Peat briquettes to avoid first phase of smoky fuel regulations
Although Bord na Móna peat products will not comply with the 5g/hr standard intended to be introduced in 2025, the company will cease the sale of such products by 2024
Bord Na Móna’s peat briquettes will not be affected by new solid fuel regulations due to come into effect next year, the Business post has learned.
Earlier this month, Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Environment, announced new solid fuel regulations aimed at reducing harmful air pollution from residential fire burning. They amounted to a phased ban on the sale of all smoky fuels over the next four years.
The...
