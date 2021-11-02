Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Parts of Ireland’s Cap strategy ‘very problematic’, expert says

Dr James Moran of GMIT is to warn that a limit of €10,000 on payments for agri-environmental schemes will not be sufficient

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
2nd November, 2021
Parts of Ireland’s Cap strategy ‘very problematic’, expert says
Ireland is ‘not in a good place’ when it comes to the relationship between agriculture and the environment, an academic will warn today. Picture: Getty

A core element of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) strategic plan – limiting payments for new “eco schemes” to a maximum €10,000 – has been described as “very problematic” by a leading academic in the field.

Dr James Moran, a lecturer in biology and ecology at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), will today tell the Oireachtas climate committee that Ireland is “not in a good place” regarding the relationship...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Fraser Stewart

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 3 hours ago
The state’s competitiveness watchdog will say Ireland must make ‘substantial and sustained progress’ on its climate goals. Picture: Getty

Climate now a key challenge to Ireland’s competitiveness, watchdog warns

Climate & Environment Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Eamon Ryan, the Climate Minister, has described the plan, due to be announced later this week, as “transformative beyond compare”. Picture: Getty

Climate Action Plan aims to reduce fossil fuel car travel distances by 25%

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago
Climate conferences have so far failed to see any follow-through on their ambitions. Paris promised, but Glasgow has to deliver. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The message to Cop26: Climate action has to be now or never

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1