NTA seeks new Dublin bus depots ahead of electric changeover

The transport authority recently moved to purchase 120 fully electric double-decker buses

Cónal Thomas
28th April, 2022
The NTA raised the need for more facilities during a board meeting in February. Picture: Getty

New bus depots will be required across the Dublin region over the coming years as the capital’s fleet switches to electric and BusConnects is rolled out, the National Transport Authority has said.

The transport body raised the need for more facilities during a board meeting in February and subsequently hired a commercial real estate advisor to identify potential locations across the greater Dublin area. The NTA has since made moves to acquire two...

