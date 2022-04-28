NTA seeks new Dublin bus depots ahead of electric changeover
The transport authority recently moved to purchase 120 fully electric double-decker buses
New bus depots will be required across the Dublin region over the coming years as the capital’s fleet switches to electric and BusConnects is rolled out, the National Transport Authority has said.
The transport body raised the need for more facilities during a board meeting in February and subsequently hired a commercial real estate advisor to identify potential locations across the greater Dublin area. The NTA has since made moves to acquire two...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Building emissions in Ireland as high as agricultural emissions, TDs told
Retrofitting less effective due to improper installation, Oireachtas committee hears
Green Party backtracks on rural turf sales ban after outcry
Commercial turf sales will still be banned in urban areas under the new plan, which marks a compromise for the Green Party
Construction cost inflation hits 13% — chartered surveyors
SCSI says prices to increase further due to war in Ukraine
Coillte aims to grow 100,000 hectares of new forest by 2050
The State body announced a new €2bn forestry strategic vision today