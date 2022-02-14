No electric aircraft plans for Irish airlines

Irish airlines have no immediate plans to invest in electric aircraft.

Neither Ryanair, Aer Lingus nor Emerald Airlines have set plans to invest in electric aircraft technology or purchase an electric aircraft as a means of reducing their CO2 output.

The statements from the airlines follow comments from the head of Qantas, the Australian airline. Alan Joyce, the Dubliner chief executive of Qantas, said electric aircraft can work on routes from Kerry to Dublin...