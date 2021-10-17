New wildlife crime unit will take ‘zero tolerance’ approach
Up to six people will work with An Garda Síochána to tackle our ‘biodiversity emergency’ and help prevent destruction of the environment
The state’s new wildlife crime unit will take a “zero tolerance” approach due to the biodiversity emergency, according to Malcolm Noonan.
The Minister of State for Heritage said that he secured funding in the budget to hire up to six people to staff the unit, which will work in collaboration with the Garda. It comes amidst continuing concerns about the impact on wildlife of the destruction of hedgerows during breeding season,...
