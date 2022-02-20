Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

New bill to encourage builders to recycle demolition waste

The Circular Economy Bill will impose levy on disposal and speed up approval process for reusing existing soil, stone and concrete

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th February, 2022
New bill to encourage builders to recycle demolition waste
There are currently no guidelines for builders on the reuse of natural stone that they dig up during construction projects. Picture: Getty

The government plans to make it easier for builders to recycle more construction and demolition waste to reduce costs for the sector.

Around 5.6 million tonnes of excavated soil and stone as well as other construction materials is going to landfill dumps every year, even though this is widely reused and recycled in other European countries.

The government’s forthcoming Circular Economy Bill is due to contain measures to encourage builders to reuse more construction and demolition...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Laura Burke, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency: ‘We are not seeing changes in agriculture. It is such a significant part of our emissions and we know what needs to be done. But what isn’t clear is the pathway to get there.’ Picture: Maura Hickey

Emissions are unlikely to fall this year, EPA head warns

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
The plant at Huntstown was proposed to include an open cycle gas turbine, designed to provide the support required by the intermittent nature of renewable generation.

Proposal for gas-fired plant in north Dublin refused

Climate & Environment Cónal Thomas
John Power: ‘Cycle routes are relatively cheap to put in and would give immediate wins’

‘Expansion of Galway businesses being held back by poor cycling infrastructure’

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Agriculture is responsible for Ireland’s largest share of greenhouse gas emissions at 37 per cent. Picture: Getty

‘Carbon credits derived from farming should stay in agrifood sector’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1