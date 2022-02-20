New bill to encourage builders to recycle demolition waste
The Circular Economy Bill will impose levy on disposal and speed up approval process for reusing existing soil, stone and concrete
The government plans to make it easier for builders to recycle more construction and demolition waste to reduce costs for the sector.
Around 5.6 million tonnes of excavated soil and stone as well as other construction materials is going to landfill dumps every year, even though this is widely reused and recycled in other European countries.
The government’s forthcoming Circular Economy Bill is due to contain measures to encourage builders to reuse more construction and demolition...
