More urgency needed to unlock Ireland’s offshore energy potential, port chief says

Chief executive of the Shannon Foynes Port Company says the country has huge potential to export wind energy and hydrogen

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
23rd March, 2022
Ireland’s ambition of producing 5 gigawatts of offshore wind for 2030 is too low, Pat Keating said.

Ireland could be a major exporter of wind electricity and green hydrogen but urgency is needed to unlock resources, the head of Ireland’s largest cargo-only port has said.

The Atlantic Ocean has capacity to generate 80 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power 8,800 million LED lights, more than Ireland needs, according to Pat Keating, chief executive of the Shannon Foynes Port Company. The port is to be used to facilitate floating offshore wind generation.

Ireland’s...

