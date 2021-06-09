More than two-thirds of Low Carbon Pledge signatories targeting net-zero before 2030
New figures show 68 per cent of Ireland’s largest businesses are well progressed to meet science-based targets by 2024
More than four in ten Irish signatories of a low carbon pledge have set a net-zero ambition, according to a new report.
According to figures published in the The PwC Low Carbon Pledge Report 2021, some 42 per cent of 62 Irish signatories of the Business in the Community Ireland’s (BITCI) Low Carbon Pledge aspire to net-zero emissions before 2030.
Additionally, more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of Ireland’s largest businesses are well progressed to setting science-based...
