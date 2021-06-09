Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

More than two-thirds of Low Carbon Pledge signatories targeting net-zero before 2030

New figures show 68 per cent of Ireland’s largest businesses are well progressed to meet science-based targets by 2024

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th June, 2021
More than two-thirds of Low Carbon Pledge signatories targeting net-zero before 2030
Figures published today in the The PwC Low Carbon Pledge Report 2021 indicated that the vast majority of signatories factor climate change into company strategy. Picture: Justin Mac Innes

More than four in ten Irish signatories of a low carbon pledge have set a net-zero ambition, according to a new report.

According to figures published in the The PwC Low Carbon Pledge Report 2021, some 42 per cent of 62 Irish signatories of the Business in the Community Ireland’s (BITCI) Low Carbon Pledge aspire to net-zero emissions before 2030.

Additionally, more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of Ireland’s largest businesses are well progressed to setting science-based...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Caroline Costello, Lorna Bogue and Bobby Tsvetkov, founders of An Rabharta Glas, a new party that aims to ‘democratise and decarbonise’ Irish politics. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Green splinter group launches new eco-socialist political party

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 days ago
Aerial drone shots like this one of illegal dumping could be used to prosecute the culprits under new legislation

Drone footage of dumpers could be admissible in court

Climate & Environment Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Documents submitted as part of the injunction application by Kieran Ahern’s legal team, claim the old landfill remains a “chronic” source of pollution

Farmer seeks €100m over ‘toxic’ Limerick dump

Climate & Environment Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
‘Australia and Ireland’s electricity grid operators, AEMO and EirGrid, are already working together.’ Picture: Getty

Gary Gray: Australia can work with Ireland to help shape better policy on climate change

Climate & Environment Gary Gray 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1