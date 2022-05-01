More than 98% of turf burned in 2020 slipped through carbon tax net

Less than 2 per cent of sod turf burned for energy was taxed in 2020, raising questions about the scale of illegal or unregulated trade of the fuel in Ireland.

Figures released to the Business Post from the Revenue Commissioners show that fewer than 8,000 tons of sod turf and milled peat were subject to Solid Fuel Carbon Tax in the latest available year of 2020, in contrast to Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) figures which...