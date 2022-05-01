More than 98% of turf burned in 2020 slipped through carbon tax net
As environment minister Eamon Ryan ponders legal implications of U-turn on smoky fuel, huge black market trade may have made such a rule unenforceable
Less than 2 per cent of sod turf burned for energy was taxed in 2020, raising questions about the scale of illegal or unregulated trade of the fuel in Ireland.
Figures released to the Business Post from the Revenue Commissioners show that fewer than 8,000 tons of sod turf and milled peat were subject to Solid Fuel Carbon Tax in the latest available year of 2020, in contrast to Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) figures which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Gibbons: As the smoke clears from the turf controversy, the betrayal on climate action becomes clearer
The yellow streak running through so much of our political culture as it refuses to engage with the existential climate crisis is a stain on our national discourse
First large-scale solar farm connected to national grid
Two additional solar farms to be connected this year by Neoen
NTA seeks new Dublin bus depots ahead of electric changeover
The transport authority recently moved to purchase 120 fully electric double-decker buses
Building emissions in Ireland as high as agricultural emissions, TDs told
Retrofitting less effective due to improper installation, Oireachtas committee hears