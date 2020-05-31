More power to you: part two

A petrol lawnmower releases 40kg CO2e and 24kg of VOCs and other air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, per year (based on cutting the grass 25 times). The environmental footprint of a lawnmower comes in almost equal parts from making it and using it. So, using your lawnmower less can reap significant benefits for the environment.

It is not just the emissions that are a problem; petrol lawnmowers also contribute to water...