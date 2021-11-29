Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Michael Dorsey: ‘We have to build our infrastructure with a mind to future calamities’

The environmental scientist who advised Barack Obama and Bill Clinton believes targets limiting global warming to under 2 degrees will not be met

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
29th November, 2021
Michael Dorsey: ‘We have to build our infrastructure with a mind to future calamities’
Michael Dorsey: the environmental scientist has advised former American presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and Dorsey is in Ireland to speak at the Other Voices festival

The world needs to prepare for the consequences of global warming in excess of 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to one of America’s leading environmental scientists.

Michael Dorsey, an environmental scientist who has advised former American presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, told the Business Post he believed the target of limiting global warming to under 2 degrees would not be met, due to the lacklustre efforts of global leaders, and countries like...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The issue has also received negative attention in the UK, where the British equivalent of the CRU said there is minimal evidence guarantees of origin encourage development of renewable energy. Picture: Getty Images

Amount of renewable energy declared by providers substantially higher than official figures

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Ed Brophy, former political adviser and founder of Tyrconnell Strategy: ‘If you look to the future, all jobs will be very much green jobs.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Five Degrees: ‘If you look to the future, financial stability will be based on managing climate risks’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
It’s more than a year since Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the government will spend at least €1 million a day on walking and cycling. Picture: RollingNews.ie

‘We know how to put people on bicycles, you only have to look at the Dutch cities. It’s not rocket science’

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Stripe, run by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, offers its business customers the opportunity to allocate a percentage of each payment to Stripe’s climate division

Carbon removals will need to be mandated by governments, head of climate at Stripe says

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1