Michael Dorsey: ‘We have to build our infrastructure with a mind to future calamities’
The environmental scientist who advised Barack Obama and Bill Clinton believes targets limiting global warming to under 2 degrees will not be met
The world needs to prepare for the consequences of global warming in excess of 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to one of America’s leading environmental scientists.
Michael Dorsey, an environmental scientist who has advised former American presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, told the Business Post he believed the target of limiting global warming to under 2 degrees would not be met, due to the lacklustre efforts of global leaders, and countries like...
