Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Lucinda Creighton: Perfection cannot be the enemy of the good when it comes to securing our energy supplies

In this time of uncertainty and war, objections to a proposed liquified natural gas terminal in Co Kerry are unsustainable

Lucinda Creighton
13th March, 2022
Lucinda Creighton: Perfection cannot be the enemy of the good when it comes to securing our energy supplies
Some 25 per cent of Europe’s oil and 40 per cent of its gas is sourced from Russia. Despite promises to start to wean European nations off it, there was little follow through. Picture: Bloomberg

The shock of so many at the decision of Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine betrayed a naivety born of decades of relative peace in Europe. The fact that no major conflict has affected the major countries of Europe since World War II allowed most citizens and politicians to believe it would ever be thus.

When US and British intelligence agencies warned of an imminent invasion of Ukraine, they were dismissed as being either melodramatic or...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The submission recommended having bus stops and train stations in locations where there are likely to be other people around.

Women more reliant on public transport but safety remains key concern, study finds

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
All electricity customers are to begin receiving the €200 electricity bill credit from next month.

€128.6 million diverted from retrofitting to electricity credit

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The development of greenways increases the cost of any future railway restoration, the submission said.

Greenways on old railways ‘major threat’ to decarbonising

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Our ongoing failure to aggressively decarbonise leaves Ireland and many other countries heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports

John Gibbons: The latest IPCC report may read like science fiction, but it’s all too real

Climate & Environment John Gibbons

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1