Lucinda Creighton: Ireland needs to start thinking big on the potential of wind energy

A cultural shift away from incrementalism to bold and ambitious strategies is essential as projects, especially those off-shore, are being held hostage by an archaic planning system which is not fit for purpose

Lucinda Creighton
19th December, 2021
The latest government climate action plan commits to having 80 per cent of our electricity supply derived from wind by 2030

It is a great irony that we are living though an energy crisis in one of the most conducive countries in the world to the production of clean and green energy. As the cost of transport and home heating spirals, Ireland Inc continues to adopt a languid and leisurely approach to the green transition.

In order to meet the ambitious emission targets contained in the Paris Climate Accord, the European Green Deal and national climate...

