Lucinda Creighton: Classing nuclear and gas as green energy is essential to ensure supply

The European Commission’s pragmatic decision to make the classification has dismayed climate activists but for the period of transition to renewables, they should be viewed as the lesser of energy evils

Lucinda Creighton
6th February, 2022
Mairead McGuinness noted that harmful sources of energy such as coal still account for 15 per cent of electricity production in Europe. Picture: Getty

Mairead McGuinness, Ireland’s EU commissioner, was handed an unenviable task last week: announcing the commission’s proposal to designate investments in gas and nuclear energy as “green”. Needless to say, the response from environmental campaigners and groups was predictably negative.

The classification tool used by the EU to determine what is green and what is not is known as the green taxonomy, a terrible term that comes straight from the...

