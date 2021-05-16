Long read: Why China is the biggest threat to climate change hopes
After decades of fast-paced economic growth and soaring emissions, China is committing to reach net-zero by 2060. Its success or failure will ultimately affect us all
There are several notable similarities between Greta Thunberg and Ou Hongyi. Both are climate activists. Both have just turned 18. And both started climate protests against their governments three years ago, alone and vulnerable under the weight of their nascent climate anxiety.
But whereas Thunberg eventually found herself joined by hundreds of youth climate strikers in Sweden, and then by hundreds of thousands around the world, Hongyi has remained on her own, enduring her solitary protest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Saoirse McHugh
Saoirse McHugh is a political activist who has made a big impression in the two years since she first ran for election.
Saoirse McHugh’s Five Degrees of Change: ‘I couldn’t in good conscience continue to take flights’
The former Green Party member, the subject of this week’s Five Degrees of Change podcast, reveals the steps she would take to make the global environment a more liveable place
John Gibbons: Ireland‘s natural world needs to be the centre of a media storm
The widespread shock at the wildfires in Killarney National Park and the Mourne Mountains shows that as individuals we love nature, but how much we value it is another matter with scant media attention and systemic neglect of our environment
Comment: Farming cannot be left off the hook when it comes to climate action
The 2030 Agri-Food Strategy does not go far enough in relation to emissions reduction from agriculture and places an unfair burden on other sectors