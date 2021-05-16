Long read: Why China is the biggest threat to climate change hopes

There are several notable similarities between Greta Thunberg and Ou Hongyi. Both are climate activists. Both have just turned 18. And both started climate protests against their governments three years ago, alone and vulnerable under the weight of their nascent climate anxiety.

But whereas Thunberg eventually found herself joined by hundreds of youth climate strikers in Sweden, and then by hundreds of thousands around the world, Hongyi has remained on her own, enduring her solitary protest...