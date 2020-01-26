Sunday January 26, 2020
Locals to petition against shortlisted sites for east Cork Eirgrid converter

Residents voice concern over environmental impact and importation of nuclear power

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th January, 2020
Cian and Shay O’Brien from Knockraha, Co. Cork protesting against EIRGRID's proposal, for a 700 MW power convertor within their local vicinity.

Locals in a Cork village are objecting to two proposed locations for an electricity converter needed for an interconnector between Ireland and France.

Local residents of Knockraha in east Cork are due to meet Eirgrid this week, following local protests over two of the three shortlisted locations for the project. The converter is part of Eirgrid’s Celtic Interconnector project, which will connect the Irish electricity system with that of France.

