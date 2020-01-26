Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Local authorities ramp up enforcement of smoky coal bans

Following revelations in the Business Post that bans were being ignored, city and county councils are taking decisive action to uphold them

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th January, 2020
Minister for the Environment Richard Bruton has extended the smoky coal ban to 13 more towns. Picture: Karen Morgan

The enforcement of smoky coal bans has been ramped up by local authorities across the country after the Business Post recently revealed they were being flouted.

Earlier this month, a Garda checkpoint in Limerick stopped two vehicles suspected of carrying the fuel, which is banned in all cities and many towns. Donegal County Council has also opened a file on a supplier in its area and issued warning letters to several homes.

Limerick...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Locals to petition against shortlisted sites for east Cork Eirgrid converter

Residents voice concern over environmental impact and importation of nuclear power

Daniel Murray | 59 minutes ago

Shannon gas import terminal could waste billions, European report finds

The proposed project is not necessary for energy supply security as a reduction in demand is predicted, say researchers

Daniel Murray | 59 minutes ago

EU’s trading partners must play fair on climate, says Von der Leyen

European Commission president tells Davos that ‘carbon border tax’ would protect workers from unfair competition

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago