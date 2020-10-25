Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lidl executive backs mandatory environmental reporting for firms

Under current circumstances, only certain large companies are required by Irish law to compile data on their environmental footprints

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
25th October, 2020
Owen Keogh, head of corporate social responsibility at Lidl: the company is gathering carbon emissions data across its whole supply chain

Mandatory environmental reporting for companies “makes sense”, according to Lidl’s head of corporate social responsibility, although he warned there are challenges to gathering the relevant data.

Speaking to the Business Post, Owen Keogh said that Lidl was currently going through the “complex” process of gathering carbon emissions data across its whole supply chain, and that next year the company would publish it along with reduction targets as part of its annual...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Ireland’s economy can benefit from energy transition

IMF’s chapter on climate change is required reading for those interested in how meeting net-zero emissions targets might boost countries’ wealth

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Comment: Greens’ watered-down Climate Bill lacks ambition

The legislation being rushed through by my own party falls well short of what other progressive countries are doing and is missing a key ingredient: accountability

Lorna Bogue | 1 week ago

Comment: Ireland must retrofit homes — and do so at considerable scale

If we are going to drastically reduce climate change, end energy poverty and make homes warmer then deep retrofits of our building stock must happen

Ciarán Cuffe | 1 week ago