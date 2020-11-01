Sunday November 1, 2020
Law will oblige companies to declare greenhouse gas emissions

Under proposed new legislation, businesses will have to make public their greenhouse gas data every year

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
1st November, 2020
Senator Lynn Ruane during Rethink Ireland. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A new bill requiring companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions will be introduced to the Seanad early next year.

The proposed legislation, being drafted by Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, would make it a legal requirement for Irish companies to gather and publish their greenhouse gas emissions data on an annual basis.

Currently, only a limited number of large financial and publicly listed Irish companies are required to gather and publish environmental data under...

