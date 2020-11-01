Law will oblige companies to declare greenhouse gas emissions

A new bill requiring companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions will be introduced to the Seanad early next year.
The proposed legislation, being drafted by Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, would make it a legal requirement for Irish companies to gather and publish their greenhouse gas emissions data on an annual basis.
Currently, only a limited number of large financial and publicly listed Irish companies are required to gather and publish environmental data under...
