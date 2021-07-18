Subscribe Today
John Gibbons: It is astounding that the climate crisis is not routinely headline news

The Irish media need to shake off their provincial mindset and give the public the coverage this existential crisis so desperately deserves

John Gibbons
18th July, 2021
Large areas of the northern hemisphere, from Siberia to southern Europe, India and North America, have been racked by extreme heatwaves this summer.

“We are on the verge of the abyss,” António Gutteres, the secretary general of the United Nations, stated bluntly in April as he launched the World Meteorological Organisation’s flagship State of the Global Climate report.

To some, that may have sounded somewhat melodramatic. Then June 2021 happened. Though it is still early in the summer, large areas of the northern hemisphere, from Siberia to southern Europe, India and North...

