Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

John Gibbons: Ireland‘s natural world needs to be the centre of a media storm

The widespread shock at the wildfires in Killarney National Park and the Mourne Mountains shows that as individuals we love nature, but how much we value it is another matter with scant media attention and systemic neglect of our environment

John Gibbons
2nd May, 2021
John Gibbons: Ireland‘s natural world needs to be the centre of a media storm
A hind Sika deer amid the aftermath of the recent devastating fire in Killarney National Park. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

In the world of conservation, activists and scientists have long struggled to engage the public emotionally with efforts to prevent the destruction of the seemingly remote natural world. This is probably why, for instance, the World Wildlife Fund uses the cuddly panda as its symbol.

Similarly, the plight of dolphins, polar bears and other so-called charismatic megafauna are often highlighted to try to tug on the public’s heart-strings. Who could forget the images of terrified...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Saoirse McHugh: ‘If we could shift the focus from profit to food production, we would see a corresponding refocus on preserving the natural area and ecosystems.’ Picture: Michael Dillon

Saoirse McHugh’s Five Degrees of Change: ‘I couldn’t in good conscience continue to take flights’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
About a third of our greenhouse gas emissions originate from our livestock-focused agriculture sector. Picture: Getty

Comment: Farming cannot be left off the hook when it comes to climate action

Climate & Environment Hannah Daly 4 days ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Michael E Mann

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 days ago
The proposals, which have to be approved by the European Parliament and the European Council, could catalyse major change in how environmental considerations are incorporated into commercial decision making in the EU. Picture: Getty

Analysis: Most important of climate stories warrants greater attention

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1