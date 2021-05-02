John Gibbons: Ireland‘s natural world needs to be the centre of a media storm
The widespread shock at the wildfires in Killarney National Park and the Mourne Mountains shows that as individuals we love nature, but how much we value it is another matter with scant media attention and systemic neglect of our environment
In the world of conservation, activists and scientists have long struggled to engage the public emotionally with efforts to prevent the destruction of the seemingly remote natural world. This is probably why, for instance, the World Wildlife Fund uses the cuddly panda as its symbol.
Similarly, the plight of dolphins, polar bears and other so-called charismatic megafauna are often highlighted to try to tug on the public’s heart-strings. Who could forget the images of terrified...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Saoirse McHugh’s Five Degrees of Change: ‘I couldn’t in good conscience continue to take flights’
The former Green Party member, the subject of this week’s Five Degrees of Change podcast, reveals the steps she would take to make the global environment a more liveable place
Comment: Farming cannot be left off the hook when it comes to climate action
The 2030 Agri-Food Strategy does not go far enough in relation to emissions reduction from agriculture and places an unfair burden on other sectors
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Michael E Mann
Michael E Mann, one of the world's best known climate scientists, gives his Five Degrees of Change for a better relationship with the planet.
Analysis: Most important of climate stories warrants greater attention
European companies will have to integrate climate change into their commercial and investment decisions under new proposals