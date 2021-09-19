John Gibbons: How one tycoon’s mendacity has dragged us to the age of extinction
The world’s worst climate denier is now launching an editorial campaign supporting a carbon-neutral future in an attempt to rehabilitate his image. It won’t wash
Rupert Murdoch “isn’t just an Australian problem, or even an Anglosphere one”, according to Kevin Rudd. The former prime minister of Murdoch’s native Australia is of the view that the media tycoon has become a “a planetary problem”.
Such acute criticism might usually be dismissed as politically motivated. But Rudd’s take is shared by Malcolm Turnbull, another former Australian prime minister, but from the opposite end of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Peat briquettes to avoid first phase of smoky fuel regulations
Although Bord na Móna peat products will not comply with the 5g/hr standard intended to be introduced in 2025, the company will cease the sale of such products by 2024
TD wants ban on idling car engines close to schools
Jennifer Whitmore is introducing a bill that would impose a fine of up to €500 on drivers who leave their engines idling within 100 metres of a school
Ryan considers pushing renewable electricity target to 80 per cent by 2030
Move would be an increase from the current target of 70 per cent and would be a central pillar in the upcoming Climate Action Plan
Ryan considers new rules to improve air quality in urban areas
Minister to tighten up regulations on peat and solid fuel burning in Ireland’s towns and cities