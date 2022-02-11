John Gibbons: ‘Green’ Ireland’s eco-hypocrisy called out by Europe
The demonising of environmental defenders and the undermining of the law on environmental protection has been denounced by a senior EU Commission official
A high-ranking EU Commission official recently denounced a member state for its “increasingly aggressive stance” against environmental campaigners, and its “worrying” undermining of the rule of law on environmental protection.
You might be forgiven for presuming that Aurel Ciobanu-Dordea, whose role involves overseeing governance, enforcement action and compliance on EU environmental legislation, was discussing one of the block’s more authoritarian members, like Hungary for example.
But in fact, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Retrofitting scheme will be a ‘step change’ in tackling climate crisis
Government says some 500,000 homes will be upgraded
Lucinda Creighton: Classing nuclear and gas as green energy is essential to ensure supply
The European Commission’s pragmatic decision to make the classification has dismayed climate activists but for the period of transition to renewables, they should be viewed as the lesser of energy evils
Comment: Ireland needs a ‘right of way’ law so all citizens can enjoy our beautiful countryside
Many walkers, particularly in rural areas, use busy roads while wearing high-viz jackets as exercise while avoiding speeding cars
All cabinet memos to be climate-proofed by end of year
Training of government departments to get under way shortly as part of promised 2021 Climate Action Plan overhaul