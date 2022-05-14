John Gibbons: Clean, safe, always on – why nuclear power demands a rethink
Nuclear power has long been wrongly conflated with nuclear annihilation and the Cold War but in fact nuclear plants have caused fewer than 50 fatalities ever
We humans are notoriously poor judges of risk. It’s a design quirk in an ancient brain system that served our ancestors well on the Serengeti, but is woefully inadequate to deal with the deluge of complex and often contradictory danger signs and signals we face in the modern world.
Most of us instinctively fear flying, yet statistically it is far safer than driving. In the 12 months following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Thousands of Dublin buildings at risk of flooding by century’s end, according to new research
A cloud-based climate intelligence business says that parts of the capital’s city centre will be under 1.7 metres of water by the end of the century
State owes €5 million in fines over defunct Galway wind farm
Derrybrien facility has been taken offline by ESB after failed planning process
0.2% of agricultural land needed for solar to meet renewable energy targets, TDs told
55 to 80% of land used for solar farms can also be used for agricultural purposes such as grazing, Irish Solar Energy Association says
John Gibbons: As the smoke clears from the turf controversy, the betrayal on climate action becomes clearer
The yellow streak running through so much of our political culture as it refuses to engage with the existential climate crisis is a stain on our national discourse