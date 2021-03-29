It will be up to the government to set methane reduction targets, climate advisory body says

It will be up to the government to decide controversial methane reduction targets for agriculture once national five-year budgets for all greenhouse gas emissions have been set, according to the new head of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).

Marie Donnelly, newly appointed chair of the CCAC, also said that the first carbon budget for 2021-2025 would be decided by the council “immediately” after the adoption of the new Climate Action Bill, which was approved...