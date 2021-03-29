Subscribe Today
It will be up to the government to set methane reduction targets, climate advisory body says

Marie Donnelly, new head of the body that will set the first of three five-year carbon budgets says there will not be a separate budget dealing with methane and the potential reduction of the national herd

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
29th March, 2021
Marie Donnelly, newly appointed chair of the CCAC, said that the first carbon budget for 2021-2025 would be decided by the council “immediately” after the adoption of the new Climate Action Bill

It will be up to the government to decide controversial methane reduction targets for agriculture once national five-year budgets for all greenhouse gas emissions have been set, according to the new head of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).

Marie Donnelly, newly appointed chair of the CCAC, also said that the first carbon budget for 2021-2025 would be decided by the council “immediately” after the adoption of the new Climate Action Bill, which was approved...

