It will be up to the government to set methane reduction targets, climate advisory body says
Marie Donnelly, new head of the body that will set the first of three five-year carbon budgets says there will not be a separate budget dealing with methane and the potential reduction of the national herd
It will be up to the government to decide controversial methane reduction targets for agriculture once national five-year budgets for all greenhouse gas emissions have been set, according to the new head of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC).
Marie Donnelly, newly appointed chair of the CCAC, also said that the first carbon budget for 2021-2025 would be decided by the council “immediately” after the adoption of the new Climate Action Bill, which was approved...
Related Stories
Five Degrees of Change: Marie Donnelly interviewed
The incoming chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council sets out her vision of what needs to happen to create a greener and better world
Covid-style national solidarity is needed now on climate crisis
The Climate Action Bill is ambitious and will no doubt face pushback from the agri-food industry and other powerful interest groups
Comment: Climate announcements mean nothing without action
Here are five key ways to make decarbonised energy systems a reality
Susan O’Keeffe: Climate Action Bill targets have been set, now the hard work begins
The government has committed to halving our carbon emissions by 2030 but there will be nothing easy about implementing the changes needed to reach this ambitious goal