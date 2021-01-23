Subscribe Today
It takes an ecovillage: How Cloughjordan is leading the way in sustainable living

As climate change and Covid-19 lead many of us to reassess our busy city lives, the ecovillage in Cloughjordan in Tipperary is quietly leading the way in community and environmentally friendly living

Catherine Healy
23rd January, 2021
Mick Forde Bradley and Julia Appelin Bradley, with their children, Joar, Aaron and James, at their site in Cloughjordan Ecovillage, Co. Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place

As a partner in a Copenhagen architecture firm, Mick Forde Bradley was no stranger to long hours. The Irishman and his Swedish wife, Julia Appelin Bradley, had grown accustomed to a busy life in the Danish capital over the last few years, their days consumed by work along with raising three boys. Increasingly, though, they hankered for a different kind of environment: a place where they could live more sustainably as well as being closer...

