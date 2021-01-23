It takes an ecovillage: How Cloughjordan is leading the way in sustainable living

As a partner in a Copenhagen architecture firm, Mick Forde Bradley was no stranger to long hours. The Irishman and his Swedish wife, Julia Appelin Bradley, had grown accustomed to a busy life in the Danish capital over the last few years, their days consumed by work along with raising three boys. Increasingly, though, they hankered for a different kind of environment: a place where they could live more sustainably as well as being closer...