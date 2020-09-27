Is Applegreen’s ‘carbon-neutral’ fuel really driving change?

There was something of a mixed reaction to Applegreen’s announcement last week that customers could now drive “carbon-neutral” by purchasing PowerPlus fuel at Applegreen forecourts around the country.
The confusion stemmed from the fact that the fuels on offer were not some magic zero-carbon petrol or diesel substitutes that had been worked up in a secret Applegreen lab, but run-of-the-mill, fossil-fuel-derived petroleum products, with all the accompanying carbon emissions as standard.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team