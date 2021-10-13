Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Irish floating offshore wind company to develop projects off US coast

Simply Blue Group joins with TotalEnergies to help US meet renewable energy goals

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
13th October, 2021
Irish floating offshore wind company to develop projects off US coast
The Cork headquartered Simply Blue Group has already developed offshore wind farms in Ireland and Britain with capacity to generate 9 GW

A Cork-based developer of marine electricity-generating projects has created a new company with TotalEnergies, the oil and gas giant, to develop offshore wind projects off the coast of America.

Simply Blue Group have created TotalEnergies SBE US with the energy company in a bid to build deep-water, floating wind farms in North America to help states and the US federal government meet renewable energy goals.

