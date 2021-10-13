Irish floating offshore wind company to develop projects off US coast

A Cork-based developer of marine electricity-generating projects has created a new company with TotalEnergies, the oil and gas giant, to develop offshore wind projects off the coast of America.

Simply Blue Group have created TotalEnergies SBE US with the energy company in a bid to build deep-water, floating wind farms in North America to help states and the US federal government meet renewable energy goals.

“Our ambition is to install 100 gigawatts of global renewable...