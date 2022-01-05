Subscribe Today
Irish banks not managing climate and environmental risks, says ECB

A Europe-wide survey reveals that ‘none of the [Irish] institutions is close to fully aligning their practices with the supervisory expectations’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
5th January, 2022
AIB said sustainability was one of the bank’s five strategic pillars. Picture: Bloomberg

Ireland’s main domestic banks are not yet assessing and managing climate and environmental risks to a sufficient level, according to the European Central Bank.

In a first-of-its-kind report, released at the end of 2021, the ECB assessed the state of climate and environmental (C&E) risk management in the banking sector across Europe. The ECB assessed all qualifying banks according to their implementation of climate and environmental risk management across their business models, their...

