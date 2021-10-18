Ireland’s window to tackle climate crisis closing, Eamon Ryan says

The window in which Ireland can help tackle the climate crisis is closing, Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, will tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow.

The Environment Minister is to appear in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action tomorrow for a discussion on the 2021 United Nations climate report, which has been labelled a “code red for humanity”.

In his opening statement, Ryan said the report, published by the Intergovernmental...