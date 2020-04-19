Ireland set to miss current renewable energy targets

Ireland is not on track to meet its 2020 renewable energy targets and ranks 26th out of 28 European countries on progress so far, according to a new report from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The Renewable Energy in Ireland 2020 report, due to be published today, is based on 2018 data and shows that Ireland’s renewable energy supply made up just 11 per cent of final energy consumption that year. With a binding EU...